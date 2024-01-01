BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's hard for Clemson fans to view the 2023 season in isolation. Because 2023 is the third straight that this program has looked far closer to mediocre than elite.

If Dabo Swinney viewed it in isolation, he wouldn't have just made two more major changes to his staff.

When your dreams of a national championship are dashed early in a season and your poll representation is in the "others receiving votes" category, it's no small feat to hold everything together.

But holding on for dear life and focusing all your efforts on keeping everything from falling apart isn't the standard everyone in these parts has come to know and love (and in some cases be cursed by).

The standard is Clemson not taking a back seat to anyone.

The voters probably won't have as much faith in the Tigers moving forward, and who can blame them?

Kudos to Swinney and the program for showing strong cultural fabric since late October.

But it's time to look in the mirror and get to work on getting out of the back seat.

