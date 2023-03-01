Eziomume (6-1, 200), ranked No. 175 nationally by Rivals.com , picked the Tigers over finalist Georgia Tech.

He got his one running back.

"A lot of people say it, but we all see what Clemson has," Eziomume told Tigerillustrated.com after his last visit. "They just make you feel comfortable. As a person, you want to be in the most confident and comfortable zone, and that's what Clemson gives you."

Florida State offered a month ago, joining UGA, Auburn, Miami, USC, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Colorado and Arkansas among the offers collected through the process.

Clemson made its move early last fall, though, and didn't really look back.

Running back accounted for the only position at which the selective Tigers had not extended any offers exiting last summer.

Spiller, the Tigers' running backs coach, traveled to scout one of Eziomume's games in late September.

Three weeks later, Clemson pulled the trigger on its offer upon attracting Eziomume for his first visit in conjunction with the team's victory against Syracuse.

Eziomume would return to take in the Tigers' game against South Carolina the next month.

UGA, Auburn and Georgia Tech nabbed game visits early in the fall. But the Yellow Jackets would emerge as Clemson's chief threat, namely through proximity.

Eziomume went to Georgia Tech's junior day last month, then compelled a friend's family to bring him to Clemson's elite junior day when his mother had to work.