4-STAR EZIOMUME TO CLEMSON
C.J. Spiller offered one running back.
He got his one running back.
Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star David Eziomume announced his commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.
Eziomume (6-1, 200), ranked No. 175 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalist Georgia Tech.
"A lot of people say it, but we all see what Clemson has," Eziomume told Tigerillustrated.com after his last visit. "They just make you feel comfortable. As a person, you want to be in the most confident and comfortable zone, and that's what Clemson gives you."
Florida State offered a month ago, joining UGA, Auburn, Miami, USC, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Colorado and Arkansas among the offers collected through the process.
Clemson made its move early last fall, though, and didn't really look back.
Running back accounted for the only position at which the selective Tigers had not extended any offers exiting last summer.
Spiller, the Tigers' running backs coach, traveled to scout one of Eziomume's games in late September.
Three weeks later, Clemson pulled the trigger on its offer upon attracting Eziomume for his first visit in conjunction with the team's victory against Syracuse.
Eziomume would return to take in the Tigers' game against South Carolina the next month.
UGA, Auburn and Georgia Tech nabbed game visits early in the fall. But the Yellow Jackets would emerge as Clemson's chief threat, namely through proximity.
Eziomume went to Georgia Tech's junior day last month, then compelled a friend's family to bring him to Clemson's elite junior day when his mother had to work.
The Yellow Jackets scrambled to get Eziomume back on campus the next day before the February dead period.
But their efforts in dissuading a decision proved for naught.
While Tigerillustrated.com had decidedly pointed in Clemson's favor since the junior day, we issued our projection for Eziomume to Clemson on Monday -- the day Eziomume informed Dabo Swinney of his choice.
Eziomume becomes the Tigers' sixth commitment for this recruiting class, joining LaGrange (Ga.) four-star safety Noah Dixon, Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek four-star defensive tackle Champ Thompson, Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star Tavoy Feagin and Cornelius (N.C.) Hough kicker Nolan Hauser.
Clemson's last three pledges have come from the state of Georgia, and all five non-kickers are rated as four-stars by the network.
