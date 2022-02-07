Clemson's elite junior day featured a first campus visit from an emerging defensive tackle.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside four-star Jordan Hall made the trip to Clemson with an assistant coach a week ago.

"It was real cool just going through the facilities and seeing how everything was set up," Hall told Tigerillustrated.com. "The coaches were real nice. Coach (Dabo) Swinney, real cool dude and very personable. So overall, it was a good visit."