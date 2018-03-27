THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
BUFORD, Ga. – A four-star linebacker is set to travel back to Clemson for his second visit of the month.
Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin inside backer LaVonta Bentley will return to campus Wednesday for the Tigers spring practice accompanied by his high school coach and 2020 linebacker teammate Quandarrius Robinson.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news