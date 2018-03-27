THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

BUFORD, Ga. – A four-star linebacker is set to travel back to Clemson for his second visit of the month.

Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin inside backer LaVonta Bentley will return to campus Wednesday for the Tigers spring practice accompanied by his high school coach and 2020 linebacker teammate Quandarrius Robinson.