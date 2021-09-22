4-star linebacker details Clemson visit
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!
****************************************
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
A junior four-star target rode through the night to take in Clemson's game Saturday.
Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen then stuck it out through a two-hour lightning delay to stay through the end before beginning the 11-hour drive back.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news