We just spoke with Hinesville (Ga.) four-star offensive line target Elyjah Thurmon.

Since Thomas Austin was dismissed last week, Thurmon has been in communication with both Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley.

We have more on their discussions, as well as of course his recruitment as he nears his final official visit.

FOUR-STAR O-LINE TARGET WEIGHS IN ON CLEMSON COACHING CHANGE (For subscribers-only)

