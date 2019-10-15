News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 09:53:13 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star offensive tackle takes first Clemson visit

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

After a couple months of trying, Clemson finally played host to a premium offensive line target for his initial look at the program this past weekend.

Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County 2021 high-four star tackle Micah Morris attended the Tigers’ 45-14 victory against Florida State with his parents.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}