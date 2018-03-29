Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-29 10:27:37 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star priority target nearing decision

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

BUFORD, Ga. –- Clemson’s top quarterback target this class sounds close to advancing his recruitment to the next step.

Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley four-star Sam Howell will see Florida today and Florida State tomorrow to wrap up his spring visits.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}