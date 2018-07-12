Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 06:49:32 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star set to visit Clemson again soon

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson attracted a top young linebacker target last month and is set to play host to him again in two weeks.

Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen made an overnight stay in conjunction with the Dabo Swinney Camp several weeks ago.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}