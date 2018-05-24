The latest on 5-star Zacch Pickens
IRMO, S.C. –- So many coaches have come through to check on Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens during the spring evaluation period that he finds it difficult to recall more than a few names.
Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates distinguished himself a bit the other week.
Bates arrived on campus before school started recently and didn’t leave until after Pickens’ team had concluded practice more than 12 hours later.
