THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Three weeks ago, matters were looking tenuous for Clemson's offense with Gage Cervenka filling in for Justin Falcinelli and Cade Stewart filling in for Sean Pollard.

Yes, at one point in yesterday's game the offense was sputtering some. The offensive line was having some issues blocking a very good defensive front.

Not that it would've mattered much even had it continued, because Florida State had to score to make Clemson feel truly uneasy.

And Florida State wasn't going to score. Not when it mattered, anyway.

That's the blissfully rare air Clemson has reached. It can spend a quarter trying to sort things out on offense at Florida State and still not feel particularly threatened.