CLEMSON -- Hindsight grants us not just 20/20 vision, but also amnesia.

Case in point: An awful lot of folks will tell you now they were totally sold on the Dabo Swinney experiment the whole way.

Case in point, No. 2: An awful lot of folks will tell you they had no reservations about promoting Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott to replace rock star Chad Morris.

Bottom line in both cases, there was a lot more skepticism in the moment than most people want to recall now with Clemson at the top of the mountain.

And we're not excluding ourselves from this, either. We could try to say that from this corner there was nothing but approval, while gambling that Internet search engines aren't refined enough to reveal otherwise.