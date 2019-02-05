THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Joy Burts was praying and looking for signs, and she told Justyn Ross to do the same.

This was the final day of January 2018, exactly a week before Ross was going to have to announce a decision.

Burts, Ross' great aunt, had already seen plenty of signs that pushed her in Clemson's direction. And, of course, so had Justyn.

But there was still some consternation as the family looked for some final confirmation that taking the road never traveled was the correct path.

Dabo Swinney, Jeff Scott and Todd Bates spent that whole day in Phenix City and were now in the home of Charay Franklin, Ross' mother.

Swinney's phone chimed with a FaceTime call. Former Tiger Dwayne Allen was calling to catch up with his old coach. Swinney was going to Minneapolis a few days later to watch Allen's Patriots in the Super Bowl, and Allen was telling Swinney he better pack extra layers of clothing because it was going to be cold.