Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Dabo Swinney's big move recently produced shockwaves, and questions about whether he'd make any more moves to an offensive staff that's short on experience.

Newly-hired offensive coordinator Garrett Riley inherits a four-man staff of position coaches with a combined seven seasons of experience, but our intel points to the staff remaining intact.

In addition, a year ago Clemson's passing game coordinator who remains on staff spoke of numerous tweaks and changes that never really materialized in 2022 under Brandon Streeter.

Now under Riley?

A GUST OF NEW AIR (For subscribers-only)

Monday DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!