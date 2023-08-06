A few weeks ago, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said something about realignment that reverberates more in the wake of Friday's massive developments:

"Do I think it's done?" he said at SEC Media Days. "People will say, well, I get to decide that. Right now it appears others are going to decide that before we have to make any decisions."

Well, you might say others have made some decisions.

A lot of moving parts to this, unquestionably. One of those of course being the complicated and messy Grant of Rights baggage carried by ACC schools.

And a lot of unknown. Because contrary to the very public actions and messaging by Florida State and North Carolina recently, the reality is the major stuff is being addressed in the most private fashion possible. Because behind the scenes is probably where all this now shifts as everyone anticipates the next move.

