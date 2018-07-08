Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There have been plenty of times over the years when this type of challenge would bring no small amount of trepidation for Clemson followers.

This program, though, is past that point. There's an avalanche of numbers and stats that illustrate how far Dabo Swinney has taken this program. But maybe the most remarkable transformation has occurred between the ears, where not just the team but its fans walk into almost every game knowing they're going to win. Because it wasn't long ago when the most common thought was wondering how they were going to screw it up.

All that said, there are reasons to be wary about A&M.