Some Clemson fans might favor the path of least resistance, but too often in recent years it's been the path of zero resistance when it comes to Clemson and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This first weekend tells us that the mettle of Clemson - and the patience of its fans - might be tested in ways we did not anticipate just a few days ago. And we explain why.

A SEASON OF PATIENCE (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: Get a whole year of unlimited access at Tigerillustrated.com at 50% OFF!

PROMOCODE: CLEMSON50

Sign up HERE to get a whole year of Tigerillustrated.com at 50% OFF!