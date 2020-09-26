 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Monday Insider
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 07:57:11 -0500') }} football Edit

About the Dead Period ...

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Three days before his team's second game against The Citadel, Dabo Swinney was not his typical chipper self when he participated in a routine post-practice visit with the media.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

It seemed something was bugging him, and naturally the first thing to wonder in the moment is whether he's just received some bad news on the COVID testing front.

Our initial and enduring hunch was that another acronym -- the NCAA -- was causing his irritation.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}