Three days before his team's second game against The Citadel, Dabo Swinney was not his typical chipper self when he participated in a routine post-practice visit with the media.

It seemed something was bugging him, and naturally the first thing to wonder in the moment is whether he's just received some bad news on the COVID testing front.

Our initial and enduring hunch was that another acronym -- the NCAA -- was causing his irritation.