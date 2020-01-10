THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

NEW ORLEANS, La. | Tony Elliott might deserve a tip of the cap for a bit of sandbagging entering the Fiesta Bowl.

Elliott is always forthright, but he's not going to sit there and telegraph everything that's going into his planning for a playoff game. So when asked just how much Braden Galloway could do after such a long layoff, Elliott said he was excited.

But he also repeatedly threw this out there: