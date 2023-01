Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Tigerillustrated.com just wrapped up an interview with a longtime college coach who has deep ties to newly-hired Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

And the insight and additional details provided in this conversation are well worth the read, while also shedding new light on Riley's move to Clemson.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON GARRETT RILEY (For subscribers-only)

January DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!