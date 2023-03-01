CLEMSON -- Of late, college football offseasons have become known largely for the player transactions we're seeing left and right in the transfer-portal era.

Coaches aren't that far behind.

Dabo Swinney's hire of Garrett Riley made a major splash across the country, yet Clemson's turnover at offensive coordinator fit into an eye-opening trend this offseason.

In the ACC, eight of the 14 schools have new play-callers on offense.

In the SEC, 10 of 14 schools will have new guys drawing up the plays.

So while it's taken some adjusting for us all to get used to the fluid nature of player rosters, the same could be said of high-profile assistant-coach positions.

In January, when the news was still fresh from Swinney abruptly firing Brandon Streeter and bringing in probably the hottest offensive-coordinator commodity out there, we surmised that Clemson's future Hall of Fame head coach probably won the offseason as it related to assistant hires.