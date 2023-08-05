As of Aug. 5, 2023, it's a safe bet that every important administrator at ACC schools has the appropriate grasp of the existential threat facing the conference.

On Wednesday, amid the fallout from that day's public saber-rattling from FSU's administration, Tigerillustrated.com spoke with a contact who gave a big-picture prediction of the most likely immediate realignment scenario.

In addition, one source told us, "If the Pac-12 is gone, then it's all eyes on the ACC."

Well here we are, a day after the latest round of massive upheaval, and it's the Pac-4.

And indeed, now the focus shifts squarely to the ACC.

ALL EYES NOW TURN TO THE ACC

*******************************************

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get one year at Tigerillustrated.com for a whopping 67-percent off!

PROMO CODE: TICAMP23

Offer valid through Monday, August 7.

SIGN UP HERE to get your 67% discounted subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!