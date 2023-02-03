The last time something like this happened was Dec. 10, against Loyola in Atlanta.

But earlier this week, at Boston College, came one of those surprises. Nothing went right, except for maybe Hunter Tyson . After showing all the right signs the day before and even the day of, some key guys just kind of came unglued.

They are battle-hardened. They have exceptional camaraderie and leadership. And they're pretty darned talented, relative to the talent that is traditionally known to inhabit Clemson's basketball program.

How many times depends on the makeup of your team. And the precise makeup of this particular Clemson team dictates that the surprises are going to be few and far between.

CLEMSON -- If your job is coaching college kids and there are a lot of games in a college basketball schedule, chances are you're going to be surprised at times.

That's a long time. The infrequency of such events is a credit to what Brad Brownell has constructed with this team, yet it still creates an unease moving forward because of the need for the most recent example of it to be cleansed.

Sometimes you can spend long hours studying not just the upcoming opponent but yourself, do everything possible to have a feel for where you are, and then find that 40 minutes of competition provides the biggest lesson.

It was that type of revelation that seemed to stick with Brownell as he tried to move past an unsightly offensive showing in the loss to Boston College.

In the moment over the past couple weeks, it was easy to get so caught up in the immediate thrill of what this team was doing even with key guys out that you forgot about the big-picture wear and tear.

We asked Brownell if fatigue, not just physical but mental, might've played into his guys looking so out of sorts in this loss. Initially he said no, that the team looked and felt quite sharp going into the game.

But then...

"It is a long season though. We've been going at it a long time. It's almost February and we really haven't had much of a break. We've had a lot of injuries, so we've had to figure a lot of different things out. There can be some wear and tear on some of your main guys who have had to absorb all that."

The wear and tear was evident in PJ Hall and Chase Hunter in this game. Hall missed nine of 12 shots and had three turnovers in 33 minutes in a tough matchup against Quintin Post. After taking over late at Florida State, Hunter was overtaken at BC by five turnovers and zero assists while he missed 10 of his 14 shots.

Add in four turnovers by starter Ian Shieffelin in the first half -- he didn't play after halftime -- and it was a perplexing night.

But maybe it shouldn't have been a great surprise, given that the team was coming off a highly emotional victory on the road just three days earlier.

Nonetheless, Brownell came back home from New England convinced of what needs to happen for the Tigers to have the season they want.

"We need to get whole again here if we're going to have a run," he said. "It's great that we've won all these games with these guys out, and we're fixing things and trying some different things, playing freshmen more, and all that is great.

"But if we're going to finish the season and do really well, we've got to get our older mainline guys back playing together and having reps and playing like we need to. And as a coaching staff we need to be able to plan for some of that. We haven't been able to do much of that."

Indeed, the story about this team to date is largely about attrition overcome. Hall's entire offseason was wiped out by two surgeries, and it has taken him considerable time to get back to full strength in every facet.

Alex Hemenway just returned after missing 10 games with a foot injury (Clemson won nine of those games).

Hunter missed three games with an ankle injury and returned against Florida State.

Brevin Galloway missed the Boston College game after undergoing emergency surgery, and Brownell is optimistic he'll be back Saturday at home against Miami.

Given the circumstances to date, this team has done quite well -- amazingly well, one could reasonably argue.

And now, with eight games left in the regular season it's the perfect time for all hands to be on deck -- not just healthy but cohesive, and poised to present the best version of Clemson basketball during a most important stretch.

The Tigers are 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC. Miami is 17-5 and 8-4.

After Saturday the Tigers get a week to further recuperate and reassess before a trip to Chapel Hill.

Brownell: "Hopefully we'll get to the point here in the next week or two where we feel like we are getting back whole and having some consistent practices and having a chance to get back to doing what we need to do."

