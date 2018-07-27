THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson’s seventh All-In Cookout is here.

We teased to a significant addition to the guest list, and it indeed was Oxford (Ala.) five-star center Clay Webb.

Webb (6-4, 285), ranked No. 10 nationally by Rivals.com, will spend the night with his parents before hitting Georgia for its stadium renovations reveal Saturday en route home.

He made an overnight stay at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month for the second time in as many summers.

We have told subscribers since late spring that Clemson is more in it than perceived, with this latest trip standing as the most notable evidence to date.