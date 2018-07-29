THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In each of the last three days Clemson's coaching staff landed a verbal commitment from a four-star prospect, starting with junior linebacker Sergio Allen of Fort Valley (Ga.) Thursday evening. Allen is one of two commits in the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class.

Longtime four-star lean LaVonta Bentley of Birmingham (Ala.) followed on Friday with four-star receiver Joseph Ngata of Folsom (Calif.) falling for the Tigers on Saturday.

Is this the most anticipated August Camp of the Swinney Era? | Saturday P.M. All-In Cookout Insider Notes | Saturday A.M. All-In Cookout Insider Notes | Behind LaVonta Bentley's commitment

Ultimately, Clemson's summer, signature recruiting event - the All-In Cookout - gave the Tigers a weekend recruiting bump of three spots in the Rivals.com national recruiting rankings. Clemson entered the weekend ranked No. 8 nationally, but within 24 hours had moved up to No. 5 behind Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon and Oklahoma respectively. The Tigers could have 28+ signatures in their 2019 class.

Tigerillustrated.com will have additional information on this weekend's All-In Cookout in our Monday Insider.