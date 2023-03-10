Indeed, Brownell's team was jittery for a while as it found its way in that big arena, against a team that was loose and free and motivated to atone for two regular-season smackdowns at the hands of Clemson.

Yet also a bit of concern about some energy overload that produces some anxious moments early.

There's a lot right about your team when it's that juiced, that eager to get to the joint and show the basketball world what it's about.

"It's like: 'Guys, we're going to get there four minutes into the game,'" Brad Brownell said. "'We're going to be sitting in the locker room.'"

CLEMSON -- Clemson's team bus was scheduled to leave the hotel last night at 7:45 for a 9:30 game.

But the beauty of this team, particularly to the man coaching them, is that they're mature enough, mentally tough enough and talented enough to overcome a temporary spell.

As in, previous teams might have been doomed by entering a game so ready to play that they were too ready to play.

Other teams might've been done in by the sight of PJ Hall walking to the bench after drawing his third foul with just 14 seconds gone in the second half.

This team is cut from different cloth, a fact that's been apparent all season. A fact that, even before a third mudhole was stomped into N.C. State last night in Greensboro, led Brownell's bosses to determine he was almost assuredly going to be back next year regardless of what happened.

It's hard to beat a team three times.

It's really hard to beat a good team three times.

Trevor Lawrence never got a third shot at N.C. State because of the pandemic, but it'd have probably been ugly in 2020 after 41-7 in 2018 and 55-10 in 2019.

No, we're not saying this basketball team is just better than most everyone else the way the football team was back then.

But beating an NCAA Tournament team by 26, 25 and 14 points?

Yeah, you can see why Brownell's messaging on the bubble thing has taken a pronounced turn from "hey, I get it" after the recent loss at Virginia to "give me a %$@& break" (paraphrased, of course).

Last night's game was played to a chorus, led by Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg, of the absurdity of this team's credentials being in question.

Then Brownell joined it after the game.

"Yes, yes. One hundred percent. One hundred percent. Like, five Quad 1 wins. Who can you beat and where can you beat them, right? You don't play those games at home. We've got four Quad 1 wins away from home. Yes, we should be in the tournament.

"Obviously I think that, and I'm pretty adamant about it. I thought we had to win today for sure to make sure, but to me we should be in.

"I guess we've had two or three bad days. We've had some injuries that impacted a couple of those days. If that doesn't matter, whatever, that's fine, but like in '19 I was left out because we were 8 or 9 just like North Carolina, and we were left out with a NET of 35. N.C. State was left out that year with a 33 NET. This year our NET is higher, but we've got five Quad 1 wins.

"We should be in the tournament. This team, the way we've played, the margin of victory in most of our games, a lot of these ACC wins, beating these guys the way we did, who's a great team, and they should be in, yes, we should be in the tournament."

Last night was probably enough for the Tigers to start getting fitted for dancing shoes, but tonight is much more about big-boy pants.

It would probably be a stretch to say this matchup is the total inverse of last night -- as in, being a bad stylistic matchup in the same way the matchup with N.C. State was always a very good one.

Yet this challenge is totally different, a fact that Hunter Tyson readily volunteered late last night.

"They're great one-on-one defenders. They have a great defense. You've really got to move the ball against them. It's a completely different style game than the game we played tonight."

Ten days ago in Charlottesville, Virginia's oppressive on-ball defense got the best of Clemson's guards. Chase Hunter was so out of sorts early that Brownell had to move him to shooting guard for a bit.

Hunter and Brevin Galloway combined to shoot 4-of-17 from the field. The team's five guards -- including Alex Hemenway, Josh Beadle and Dillon Hunter -- totaled 17 points in a combined 102 minutes.

That's not going to cut it tonight.

A team that has already cut down the NET is going to have to be exceptionally tough mentally and physically if it hopes to have a chance to cut down the nets Saturday night.

But exceptional is what this team has been about for most of this season.

Exceptional enough that the head coach, seeing the entire team on the bus 15 minutes early, worries a little bit.

But not a lot.

