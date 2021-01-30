 TigerIllustrated - Not all transfer portal numbers are created equal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-30 13:55:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Not all transfer portal numbers are created equal

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

You're probably well-aware of the trend of players from losing teams jumping ship left and right in pursuit of better opportunities elsewhere.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}