The Tigers, who split the season series 1-1 with the Spartans, improved to 36-17 and won their ninth game in a row. The Spartans fell to 34-19 in a game that ended in the eighth inning due to the 10-run rule.

CLEMSON -- Billy Amick went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs to lead No. 6 Clemson to a 12-2 victory over USC Upstate at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

After Cooper Ingle hit a double in the first inning, he scored on Will Taylor’s single. Taylor later scored on Amick’s sacrifice fly.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the third inning on Amick’s two-out, two-run single.

After the Spartans dented the scoreboard with a run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, Clemson tacked on three two-out runs in the fifth inning on Amick’s two-run double and Riley Bertram’s run-scoring single.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Spartans scored a run in the sixth inning on their last of four walks in the frame, then Benjamin Blackwell hit a three-run homer, his second of the year, in the seventh inning.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Corbitt flared a run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Jack Crighton scored a run on a wild pitch to end the game.

Our off topics forum

Joe Allen (3-0) earned the win in a scheduled short start, as he allowed two hits, no runs and one walk with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. Clemson used six pitchers on the evening, as Nick Hoffmann (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER), Rocco Reid (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R), Jay Dill (0.2 IP, 1 ER), Jackson Lindley (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R) and B.J. Bailey (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R) all drew relief work.

Spartan starter Chase Matheny (2-3) suffered the loss, as he surrendered two runs on three hits in 1.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against North Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

SHOP NOW: Clemson apparel ON SALE at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!