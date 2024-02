BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

When Boston College finds its replacement for Jeff Hafley, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will have introduced himself to 47 different head coaches since he introduced himself to the rest of the ACC in 2008.

He's still here.

And Clemson is still here.

As we're pausing to marvel at the turnover experienced elsewhere during this stretch, maybe it's worth appreciating the stability and consistency that's sure to come in the future.

