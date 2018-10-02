Another big visit from prime Clemson receiver target
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A prime Clemson target had expected to visit elsewhere last weekend before Trevor Lawrence’s first career start compelled a change of plans.
Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark 2020 receiver Ze’Vian Capers scrapped a trip to Louisville in order to take in the Tigers’ victory against Syracuse.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news