football

Another big visit from prime Clemson receiver target

Paul Strelow
Recruiting Analyst

A prime Clemson target had expected to visit elsewhere last weekend before Trevor Lawrence’s first career start compelled a change of plans.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark 2020 receiver Ze’Vian Capers scrapped a trip to Louisville in order to take in the Tigers’ victory against Syracuse.

