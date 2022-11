CLEMSON -- The halfway point of the regular season came in mid-October, after the win at Boston College.

But a later-than-usual open date, eight games in, seems to have brought the rigorous self-assessments that normally come at the halfway point of the season.

And given that this program is used to seasons lasting 15 games, it's easier to see the present juncture as an important midpoint as Clemson enters its exalted championship phase.

With the Tigers back in the thick of the national-title conversation after last year's slide, it's timely to take a step back and examine a position that has been so crucial to past championships not just here but elsewhere.