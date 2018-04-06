Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- In a recent interview with an Alabama radio station, ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill was asked to name an offense that will rise to juggernaut status over the next few seasons.

The first school named: Clemson.

"I think you're going to see Clemson continue to get better and better. And you know how good they've been," Luginbill responded.

He mentioned Travis Etienne, who is primed to fully blossom as a sophomore. Then he mentioned the almost absurd stockpile of high-level quarterbacks.

"They are only going to get better, and that's hard to imagine," he said. "They are an offensive juggernaut with depth."

Luginbill's observations are instructive because they come from outside this Clemson bubble that features nothing but Clemson talk all day, every day.