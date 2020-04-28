CLEMSON | Some national media voices have grown tired of Clemson's most prominent football voice playing up the idea that the outmanned Tigers somehow manage to wind up contending for championships.

Does Dabo Swinney exaggerate the "Little ol' Clemson" thing? Sure.

Does he play up that narrative publicly while telling his players something entirely different privately? Absolutely.

Remember in the fall of 2018, when Clemson was getting its quarterback situation settled as Alabama was throwing a succession of opponents into the wood chipper?

That's when Swinney told his team it was the best group in the country; the Tigers just didn't realize it yet.