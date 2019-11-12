Clemson now No. 3 in CFP rankings
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Fresh off securing another division championship, the Clemson Tigers (10-0, 7-0) jumped from fifth to third Tuesday night in the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The selection committee pushed the Tigers up a couple of notches after both Alabama and Penn State suffered their first losses of the season a week ago.
LSU moved to No. 1 after an upset win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last Saturday. Ohio State fell to No. 2.
Clemson is preparing for its final home game of the season where it will host Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. game televised by ABC. The Tigers conclude their regular season in Columbia versus instate rival South Carolina (4-6, 3-4) on Saturday, November 30.
UPDATED COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS (Tuesday Night, November 12th)
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Minnesota
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
The remaining top 25 teams are listed below ...
ALSO SEE: Tuesday Update on 5-star Justin Flowe | Tuesday Clemson Football Nuggets | Early-week Clemson Football Nuggets | Clemson's verbal commtiments | Clemson's junior commitments
11. Florida
12. Auburn
13. Baylor
14. Wisconsin
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Texas
20. Iowa
21. Boise State
22. Oklahoma State
23. Navy
24. Kansas State
25. Appalachian State
Game-week DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel. Click HERE!