Fresh off securing another division championship, the Clemson Tigers (10-0, 7-0) jumped from fifth to third Tuesday night in the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The selection committee pushed the Tigers up a couple of notches after both Alabama and Penn State suffered their first losses of the season a week ago.

LSU moved to No. 1 after an upset win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last Saturday. Ohio State fell to No. 2.

Clemson is preparing for its final home game of the season where it will host Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. game televised by ABC. The Tigers conclude their regular season in Columbia versus instate rival South Carolina (4-6, 3-4) on Saturday, November 30.

UPDATED COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS (Tuesday Night, November 12th)

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Minnesota

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

