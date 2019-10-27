"Defensively we were awesome. We held BC to 2.2 yards a carry, 97 yards rushing. A tremendous job. We were well-positioned. We only had one play where we turned a guy loose. They were 2-of-15 on third down. The huge play, the fumble recovery, was a huge play for us. I think that's multiple sacks now in 16 straight games. We haven't had that happen here since 2012, 2013. We've won the turnover margin three games in a row. Really pleased with our linebackers and safeties. We missed a lot of tackles against Louisville and we didn't miss a single tackle at safety. They tackled so much better. We got a little high at times up front and a few alignments weren't great, but I loved their effort and focus for four quarters.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "I'm really proud of our team. Definitely our best game of the year. Very focused and a disciplined performance by our team. A great way to head into November for us. I'm proud of the execution.

"Offensively it was our best game of the year for sure. We played three quarterbacks and went 25 of 36. We were fast, explosive and efficient. No turnovers. That's the first time since the national championship. We were 7-of-13 on third down. The offensive line gave up no sacks. The one we had was on Trevor. We had 13 different guys with a catch, nine with a rush.

"That's 600-plus yards for a third time this year and that ties a single-season record at Clemson. For an offense that has supposedly struggled all year, I think that's pretty good. I love how we are running the ball. We've rushed for 275 yards or more for three straight games. That is the first time that has happened since I've been a head coach. Trevor has thrown three touchdown passes in three straight games. Deshaun never did that. We blocked really well on the second level last night. All in all, our best day.

"We're 8-0. It's where we wanted to be. We're excited about getting into the fourth quarter of our year, our journey. I like where our team is. We're going to try to find a way to get to 9-0. We're the only team in the country that's in the top four in total offense and total defense. We want to continue to play smart, have few mental errors and out-big play people. We want to have a really good November."

Q: Ben Batson has been playing more on special teams. Is that a nod as to where he will be going forward?

SWINNEY: "He is a guy who is in our 72. We can only take 72 on the road. He's just a big, strong kid who can run and he's tough. He's incredibly committed, so we have tried to get him mixed in some on special teams when we could. But yeah, something that he will eventually end up doing. Who knows when that will happen. We want to make sure he gets an opportunity to help our team because he can. He's got some tools for sure to contribute."

Q: Last night Brent was talking about the defensive line's growth to this point in the season. What's your appraisal of where they are right now?

SWINNEY: "These guys have been awesome all year. Eight straight games our defense has been incredibly consistent. We have had our moments within certain games, but we have played really well. The objective after eight games, we have achieved. We have developed the kind of depth that we needed. We came into the season and we had a number of guys who hadn't played and some who hadn't played a lot, but they've gotten a ton of experience now.

"Tyler Davis is not a rookie anymore. He has gotten better. Darnell, Nyles, Jordan ... we've just got some solid depth. Same thing at linebacker. We've got some good functional depth at linebacker. It's been really good. We are ahead of last year's defense in a lot of areas. We've got great leadership on the back end. Those backup guys at linebacker probably had their best day yesterday. We've got some good depth and confidence and we'll need that moving forward."

Q: Did you catch up with Richard Yeargin last night?

SWINNEY: "I did. I got a chance to see him at the game and hugged him. Texted him late last night. I'm super proud of him."

Q: Quite a challenge for Logan Rudolph last night. Talk about how he held up last night and how he was able to set the edge.

SWINNEY: "Logan was born for games like that. It was like the easiest game he has had all year. Smashing people and a lot of dirty work. He was a pig in mud yesterday. He played 33 plays and graded 85 percent. He thrives on those kind of games. He's one of the most respected guys in our locker room. It was a game made for him for sure."

Q: How would you assess Baylon Spector's progress through eight games?

SWINNEY: "Big time. He could start for us. I look at him as a starter. He's like 1-B. He is really good. It's his third year. He's a lot like James Skalski as far as development. He's got a bright future. I am super proud of him. He played 22 snaps yesterday for us and had six tackles. He's a very committed guy. He prepares well. He's explosive and has gotten strong. He's a physical presence on the field every time he is out there."

Q: Staying with the linebackers, how has Skalski and Chad Smith progressed to date?

SWINNEY: "Skalski has been awesome all year. Chad didn't have quite as much experience as far as linebacker play but he's got his legs under him now. I think he played his best game. He was productive and was where he was supposed to be. He did a really good job for us. He and Tanner Muse were awesome for us yesterday. He has had to work on his consistency but a little bit of that is him playing in a bigger role for us. After eight games I really like where he is. Skalski has been the heart all year."

Q: With Wofford being a step down in competition, is it good to have a game like this? Does it come at the right time for you?

SWINNEY: "We worry about us. It doesn't matter who we're playing. We're just trying to win the next one. We don't set the schedule. I'm just getting into looking at them. I've just finished dinner with the staff. We'll dig in more tonight. They're well coached and a challenge. But again it's about us and our standard and us building on the momentum as we enter into the championship phase of our journey. We just want to play well and that will be our focus."

Q: You have said you don't want to play your best game early. Can you control that somewhat as a staff or has it just worked out that way?

SWINNEY: "It's just coaching. You have so much to teach and grade. I've never been on a team that plays its best in September. We're a different team, a new team and you start to play games and you have meetings and you have data and tape where you can teach and coach from. I don't think you can be a great team if you don't get better as you go. To me, that's a natural progression. We try to just win the game that we are playing and just start teaching. It's not like we want to be bad and we haven't been. Seven out of eight games we have been pretty darn good, to be honest. We've had some spots but we have played really good.

"Last year's team was supposedly the best ever and we're ahead in a lot of areas and we would be ahead in more areas if we left guys in longer but we want to develop our team and build the chemistry on our team. We just try to not get too high, not get too low but work each week, coach, teach and correct and challenge and make the right decisions and adjustments. We want to give our guys a chance to win every week. If guys respond to coaching, your team should get better.

"We've been really close to having a game like we had Saturday night where we just clicked on all cylinders, but ... every week is a season of its own. Nothing carries over good and nothing carries over bad. You have to earn it every week. This team, a young team, 80 freshmen and sophomores, is growing. I'm super proud of our staff and our leadership. We're excited about November coming up. We are in control of our division. Every day is critical. We want to have a good Monday tomorrow."

Q: The last three weeks with your offense, where have you seen the most improvement?

SWINNEY: "We've run the ball better. Travis Etienne has been awesome. Our offensive line has cut out some of the bad penalties and have gotten a good rhythm. Travis has been the spark. He has been awesome. He's almost unstoppable. The line has done a great job all year. Trevor has been amazing. People focus on bad plays but he has had a lot of great plays. That's a big reason why we're 8-0.

"We ran a million RPOs Saturday night and were productive. We want to make sure we get our playmakers involved. Coming off the North Carolina game, I really challenged Travis to play to his capabilities. We wanted to also make sure that he got touches. We're also best when we take what teams give us. We made great decisions in the run game last night. We want everyone showing up to play with great focus and great attention to detail. That's what you've seen.

"We've been a really good offense. We're top four in the country. We had one average, bad game at North Carolina. Seven out of eight games we have been very consistent. It's just that Trevor throws a couple of picks and that's a story. And that's a shame. it should be what guys have done. We're the only team with seven power 5 wins out there. We're growing through mistakes and we're learning and we're improving. We're eager to improve every week."

