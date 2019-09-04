THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Multiple times during his opening statement at Tuesday's formal press conference, Dabo Swinney used some variation of the phrase "early in the season" as he gave his thoughts on Saturday's matchup with Texas A&M.

On his offense: "We've got to be really sharp and technically sound early in the season to have a chance to be successful against these guys."

On his team overall: "I'm excited to see how our team is going to respond to a group like this early in the season. ... It's a great opportunity early for us to grow our team. ... I love the challenge. I love the opportunity to go against a great team early in the year, especially before we get into conference play, and kind of see where we are and grow up a little bit."

Swinney didn't specifically mention his defensive front during this thought, but you have to think that's where the magnifying glass will be Saturday afternoon as an entirely new cast of front-line figures gets a certifiably stiff examination.