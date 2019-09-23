Clemson checks out Florida 4-star
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson traveled Friday night to check out one of the select few seniors still under evaluation for an offer.
Lakeland (Fla.) four-star receiver Arian Smith attracted co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott among others to see his team’s 36-7 victory.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news