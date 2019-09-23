News More News
football

Clemson checks out Florida 4-star

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson traveled Friday night to check out one of the select few seniors still under evaluation for an offer.

Lakeland (Fla.) four-star receiver Arian Smith attracted co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott among others to see his team’s 36-7 victory.

