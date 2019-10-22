THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Crazy that Clemson's defensive dominance hasn't attracted more attention.

We touched on some of this yesterday, this phenomenon of Trevor Lawrence's inconsistency somehow being distorted into a notion of team-wide inconsistency.

You sort of picture some of Clemson's defenders meekly raising their hands and saying: "Um, do we count?"

Not to spend an excessive amount of time bemoaning the different standards various media seem to have in their evaluation of the current hierarchy, but the relative obscurity of Clemson's defensive showing thus far does make you wonder.