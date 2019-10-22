TUESDAY UPDATE
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
-- Crazy that Clemson's defensive dominance hasn't attracted more attention.
We touched on some of this yesterday, this phenomenon of Trevor Lawrence's inconsistency somehow being distorted into a notion of team-wide inconsistency.
You sort of picture some of Clemson's defenders meekly raising their hands and saying: "Um, do we count?"
Not to spend an excessive amount of time bemoaning the different standards various media seem to have in their evaluation of the current hierarchy, but the relative obscurity of Clemson's defensive showing thus far does make you wonder.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news