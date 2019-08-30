Friday P.M. Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Texas A&M staffers have invariably already spent considerable time in the offseason scouting Clemson’s playlist, tendencies and personnel.
So there’s only so much they could glean from watching the Tigers go against a shotgun veer offense, plus go predictably vanilla against Georgia Tech’s inferior defense.
Here would have been some of our new applicable takeaways if we were in the Aggies’ film room:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news