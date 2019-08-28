THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Five-star Bryan Bresee is the No. 2 player in the Rivals100 and remains solidly committed to Clemson.

The 5-star recruit sat down with us to talk about getting prepared to play early at Clemson, his conversation with Clemson's coaches, the recruiting process, 5 stars Justin Flowe and Jordan Burch, 4-star teammate Ryan Linthicum and much more.