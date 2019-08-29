News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 05:50:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Welcome to the show

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

I’m sort of interested in looking at tonight in this context: What outcome should Clemson want?

Sure, anything can and stranger things have happened. But it’s hard to concoct many scenarios by which Clemson shouldn’t win the game.

There is too wide a gap in the apparent talent, exacerbated by Georgia Tech trying to fit square pegs into drastically different schematic holes.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}