Welcome to the show
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
I’m sort of interested in looking at tonight in this context: What outcome should Clemson want?
Sure, anything can and stranger things have happened. But it’s hard to concoct many scenarios by which Clemson shouldn’t win the game.
There is too wide a gap in the apparent talent, exacerbated by Georgia Tech trying to fit square pegs into drastically different schematic holes.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news