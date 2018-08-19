Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-19 14:14:30 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Sunday Notes

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Developments at the 9-man receiver position have dominated conversation thus far in August camp.

But some pretty interesting stuff is happening over at the 2-man spot too.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}