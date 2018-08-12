Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It was only three days ago that Paul and I tried to pump the brakes a tad on the early-camp sensation created by Lyn-J Dixon.

The reasoning went that things were so settled above Dixon that it was going to be hard for him to break into the Travis Etienne/Tavien Feaster/Adam Choice triumvirate.

Paul and I both agreed that the real upside would be more long- than short-term. As in, check back in 2019 if you want to see Dixon get a significant number of carries.

Well from my point of view at least, it feels like the aforementioned stance should be amended. Because Dixon has just been that good, including in the scrimmage when he produced yet more explosive plays.