THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Dabo Swinney had just finished raving about the receivers and how much better they are than last year.

More specifically, he'd gone into detail on how Justyn Ross is more advanced than Mike Williams was when he arrived at Clemson five years ago.

Given how stacked the Tigers are at the 9-man position -- Ross joins a freakish stable that includes Tee Higgins, Diondre Overton and Trevion Thompson -- we were curious:

In all Swinney's decades playing receiver, coaching receivers and studying receivers, has he ever seen anything quite like this at one position?