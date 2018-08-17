Tigerillustrated.com

Experience factor
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
As we all obsess over every word Dabo Swinney has to say -- or not say -- about the quarterback competition, sometimes observations from elsewhere slip through the cracks.
That probably applied last Saturday after the first stadium scrimmage. Six days have passed, so ordinarily this would be old news.
Except that, well, it wasn't really treated as news.
After again expressing confidence that this team has three quarterbacks it can win a lot of games with, Jeff Scott was asked this question:
"How much does experience count as a tiebreaker?"
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news