Tigerillustrated.com

As we all obsess over every word Dabo Swinney has to say -- or not say -- about the quarterback competition, sometimes observations from elsewhere slip through the cracks.

That probably applied last Saturday after the first stadium scrimmage. Six days have passed, so ordinarily this would be old news.

Except that, well, it wasn't really treated as news.

After again expressing confidence that this team has three quarterbacks it can win a lot of games with, Jeff Scott was asked this question:

"How much does experience count as a tiebreaker?"