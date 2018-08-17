Ticker
AUGUST CAMP: Friday Notes

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

Tavien Feaster has been an obscurity with all the focus on Lyn-J Dixon.

Dixon has been a sensation for sure, with all observers stating his camp to date has been not unlike the Travis Etienne rampage last August.

That's enormously impressive, and it's something almost no one expected. And to top it all off, Dixon seems quite willing and capable of being good at pass protection.

Clemson veteran back Tavien Feaster hopes to make more noise in the final phase of preseason practices following minor meniscus surgery last month.
Tigerillustrated.com
