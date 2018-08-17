Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The Clemson football team gets the weekend off to disconnect and decompress. So what are we monitoring with the Tigers in the meantime and upon practice resuming?

First of all, credit to Dabo Swinney for knowing when to back off. August camp is known for its relentless succession of hard, physical, mentally taxing practices and that is where the foundation of a season is built.

But there can be too much hitting. Too many days in a row of being asked to perform at the highest level.

Ten years ago, Swinney probably would've been called a pansy snowflake for deciding to back off on the hitting or -- GASP! -- opting to give his team a weekend off in the thick of camp.