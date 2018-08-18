AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Update
By now you are probably aware of Clemson's current approach to its pass-skelly routine.
Normally, it's the offense's seven versus the defense's seven and that's it.
But entering spring practice, Dabo Swinney conceived of a change-up:
Two pass skellys at the same time. Both on the same field, one group going one way and the other going the other.
The most important task this entire offseason was going to be evaluating the quarterbacks -- seeing how much Trevor Lawrence could handle, seeing how much improving Kelly Bryant could make on some of his deficiencies last season, and (at least before his transfer) seeing how much Hunter Johnson could build on his freshman season.
