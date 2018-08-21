THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Sometimes, in hopes of getting a better read on the present, you consult the distant past.

OK, maybe mid-July qualifies as more of the recent past and just feels like a long time ago given all that's happened since with Clemson having toiled through an entire August camp.

It's nonetheless instructive, as we all try to assess the quarterback situation with 11 days left before the season opener, to examine what's being said now compared to what was said then.