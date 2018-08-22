THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Lyn-J Dixon’s role this season might be defined more by how the reserves in front of him fare.

Clemson’s latest freshman running back sensation has drawn praise for the duration of August camp; co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was inclined to call him the biggest under-the-radar camp performer recently before noting that people (internally) have been buzzing about Dixon the entire month. It’s more relative to the expectations Dixon carried into the preseason.